Human penis found at gas station. No cause for concern, say police.

Customers at a Mobile, Alabama gas station were upset by a real dick they encountered in the parking lot. "It was a whole d*ck." one employee said. Police arrived to collect the severed member and later commented that the incident is "not being investigated as an assault or murder." And it gets stranger, according to the Daily Star:

CCTV footage, later seen by local reporters, apparently shows a black truck pulling into a station at around 6.15am to fill up.

The truck then pulls away before a penis then falls onto the car park tarmac.

Once the report was made, a heavy police presence attended the store, located in the port city of Mobile on Alabama's gulf coast.

The area was taped off while police investigated the incident, which has caused a stir in the local community.