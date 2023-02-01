Sony teases possible God of War news with a giant axe

A massive Leviathan Axe, the weapon wielded by Kratos in the recent God of War games, has been spotted in London. It's hard to miss, as the weapon is enormous! With God of War: Ragnarok already a few months old, it's possible that Sony is teasing something new. It seems unlikely that they would invest in a massive art installation simply to promote a game that has already been released. It's also too early to announce the next game in the series, which is rumored to take Kratos to Egypt (but don't quote me on that). So, there's a chance that we may hear news about a DLC for Ragnarok soon, perhaps focusing on Atreus' off-screen adventures. Although, this could just be a clever marketing campaign, but one can always hope.

Reports claim Kratos is furiously mashing Triangle in Midgard right now. #LiveFromPS5 pic.twitter.com/lWFYABPzl6 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 30, 2023