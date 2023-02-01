Tiny Bread Box is a beloved miniature bakery in Vermont

The Tiny Bread Box is a gem in Vermont, a place where you can indulge in the simple joy of freshly baked goods. Every Saturday morning, the aroma of freshly baked goods wafts through Vernon's fresh air as you approach the closet-sized store filled with delicious pastries and bread loaves. As you make your selection and place your payment in the honor box, you can't help but feel a sense of community and trust in this special place. I have a feeling that many residents of Vermont must already know of this wonderful-looking place, but if you are visiting the area, be sure to stop by.

