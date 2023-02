A very efficient waiter shows off his dexterity, not to mention great balancing skills, when he stacks and carries 16 plates of Indian dosas across a restaurant — all with one hand. "We need to get 'Waiter Productivity' recognized as an Olympic sport," says @anandmahindra, who posted the video below. And I agree, he would definitely be a contender.

We need to get 'Waiter Productivity' recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event… pic.twitter.com/2vVw7HCe8A — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2023

Via Hindustan Times

Front page thumbnail image: PhaiApirom / shutterstock.com