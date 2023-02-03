Ant-Man's fictional autobiography from his new movie is now available for purchase

One of the keys to Marvel's success as a brand is the realism the company infuses into its characters. Since Fantastic Four issue number one, Marvel has made it a point to differentiate itself from its distinguished competition by presenting superheroes with flaws. Spider-Man is broke, despised by the public, and struggles with maintaining relationships; slender is the number of human beings that can't relate to that. Without question, Marvel characters function best when writers blur the lines between fiction and relatable scenarios.

However, Marvel doesn't just draw the line at making its roster of characters relatable; the company also likes to occasionally break the fourth wall. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby have frequently appeared as themselves in several Marvel comics. The practice of Marvel breaking the fourth wall has even bled into their efforts on the cinematic front. Recently, Marvel created an official Tinder account for She-Hulk to promote her Disney Plus series. Following in Shulkie's footsteps, Scott "Ant-Man" Lang's autobiography from the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania is available for purchase.

