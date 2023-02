Depending on which side of the street you're facing one French Quarter property is either haunted, or it's not. I walked by the "chic condo" at 726 Barracks Street in New Orleans and I noticed that one side of its "for sale" sign reads "Haunted" but if you look back the other way the same sign reads "Not Haunted." So, which is it, Lynda D. DePanicis? Actually, if it's in New Orleans, it had better be haunted. That's a feature not a bug in the Big Easy, right?

Definitely haunted. Photo: Rusty Blazenhoff