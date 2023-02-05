Square Enix reports massive loss of income

Square Enix (Kingdom Hearts 2, Nier: Automata, Final Fantasy XIV) has been in the news quite a lot lately, whether it's thanks to their baffling business decisions, including selling off long-running franchises, forays into NFT boondoggles, or its track record of releasing middling game after middling game.

As a result of fucking around, they've found out, in the form of a 17.6% decline in income.

Square Enix is likely able to keep its shareholders happy for the time being with their recent big IP sale to Embracer Group, but that very same sale massively restricts their future prospects for game development. I've often wondered whether Square Enix is capable of staying afloat on Final Fantasy XIV revenue alone — and it seems like we may find out sooner than one may think.