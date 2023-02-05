That Gladiator sequel no one asked for is getting a 2024 release date

Fun fact: the original Gladiator was such a massive cultural phenomenon that Ridley Scott entertained the idea of a sequel almost immediately. The original idea for the sequel is one of the greatest and most ridiculous unmade movies in history. Long story short, the sequel had Maximus continually reincarnate as different warriors across time for – reasons.

For a couple of decades, the mythical Gladiator sequel existed solely as a wacky piece of film trivia that elicited a chuckle from cinephiles. However, leave it to Hollywood to ruin a good joke. A few months back, news broke that Ridley Scott was ready to blow the cobwebs off Gladiator and actually go through with making a sequel this time. According to Variety, the sequel is eyeing a 2024 release date. There's not a lot of information about the film, but let's all hope they stick with the idea for the proposed sequel from 20 years ago.

From Gladiator: