A charming performance by teenage Bee Gees on Australian "Bandstand" show in 1963

Before they were the polished international pop stars, the Bee Gees were three young siblings paying their dues in the music business. The trio were just boys when they formed their first band in 1955, The Rattlesnakes, later becoming the BG's in 1958. In 1963, Barry Gibb was 17, and his twin brothers, Robin and Maurice were 13, when they performed on the Australian TV show Brian Henderson's "Bandstand." And what a fun watch it is! Barry's slick hair, Robin's tongue jut, and those monogrammed plaid sweater vests are some of the highlights of this black-and-white throwback. (@bee.gees)

Interestingly, they are introduced on the show as the BG's but not in reference to the "Brothers Gibb" as we know them now. Back then, the "B" and "G" stood for something else. The official Bee Gees website clears it all up: