A couple of rhinos casually walk inside a building as if they own the joint (video)

It's not often you see a rhino wander into a building to check things out. Unless, perhaps, you're in Nepal, where a curious pair ambled across a room at the Chitwan National Park. (See video below, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sushant Nanda.)

But even at the wildlife conservation park, the two Asian one-horned rhinoceroses came as a surprise to someone who spotted them from another room, exclaiming, "Oh my God." Fortunately, the rhinos either didn't hear the amazed human or just didn't care as they made their way to what was hopefully an exit door.

You have seen enough of 'elephants in the room'…

Here take a look at another mega herbivorous in the room at Chitwan National Park. pic.twitter.com/iDwqWUv27U — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 9, 2023

Via Northeastern Chronicle

Front page thumbnail image: Vladimir Wrangel / shutterstock.com