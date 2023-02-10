Elon Musk tries to restore his failing popularity by firing an engineer

You would think that man-sized child Elon Musk has figured out that recklessly terminating engineers doesn't make him popular, but here we are. Platformer reports that an engineer tasked with explaining why people aren't paying attention to Elon's tweets was fired for telling him the truth.

"This is ridiculous," he said, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the meeting. "I have more than 100 million followers, and I'm only getting tens of thousands of impressions."

One of the company's two remaining principal engineers offered a possible explanation for Musk's declining reach: just under a year after the Tesla CEO made his surprise offer to buy Twitter for $44 billion, public interest in his antics is waning.

Employees showed Musk internal data regarding engagement with his account, along with a Google Trends chart. Last April, they told him, Musk was at "peak" popularity in search rankings, indicated by a score of "100." Today, he's at a score of nine. Engineers had previously investigated whether Musk's reach had somehow been artificially restricted, but found no evidence that the algorithm was biased against him.

Musk did not take the news well.

"You're fired, you're fired," Musk told the engineer. (Platformer is withholding the engineer's name in light of the harassment Musk has directed at former Twitter employees.)

