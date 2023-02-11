Collection of little-known but highly-rated movies

Even with all of the movie streaming services of today, I often have a hard time deciding on what to watch. A Good Movie To Watch is a site that lists highly rated yet little-known shows and movies. Browse by a curated list of the "best" films, or by category. I clicked on the "dark" mood category, and spotted some films I'd enjoyed a long time ago and would love to rewatch such as Re-Animator (1985) and Monster (2003). Although you can't watch the movies directly from the site, I much prefer searching for ways to watch a specific option I have in mind than to waste time browsing the limited options on Netflix, only to give up and call off watching a movie all-together.