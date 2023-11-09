Visit Brian Eno's imaginary landscapes and explore his creative process in this 1989 documentary (video)

In the 1980s and 1990s, Mystic Fire was a New York-based producer of direct-to-VHS videos at the intersection of art, music, consciousness, and the counterculture. They released films by and about Kenneth Anger, Maya Deren, William Burroughs, Abbie Hoffman, Lydia Lunch, Harry Smith, and so many more.

You can find many of them on YouTube including "Imaginary Landscapes," a beautiful 1989 documentary directed by Gabriella Cardazzo and Duncan Ward about pioneering composer/artist/philosopher Brian Eno's creative process. Watch it below:

(via r/ObscureMedia)