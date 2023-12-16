Ethereal mermaid lagoon scene from 1924 live action silent film adaptation of Peter Pan

Here's an ethereal mermaid lagoon scene from the 1924 live-action, silent film adaptation of J.M. Barrie's play and novel Peter Pan. I've never seen the film, but based on this scene alone I'm intrigued.

Usually when I think of mermaids I think of bright colors, but I love the way these mermaids look in black and white: totally dream-like. I need to take a vacation to this mermaid beach asap.

