Pedro Pascal stars in the grimdark Mario Kart reboot you've been waiting for

Many, many years ago, Pedro Pascal did a play for the theatre company I was working at. We joked a bit about how we all knew him from the episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer he was on — hardly a big deal in the grand scheme of an actor's career, but a neat credit.

Here we are more than a decade later, and Pedro has become a household name as the go-to Gruff Guy Father Figure in practically every major franchise out there. There are certainly worse ways for a steady career build to finally pay off! Even SNL is cracking jokes at Pedro's newfound typecasting.

But is it really a joke? 'Cause let's be honest: I would watch the hell out of Pedro Pascal in a grimdark Mario Kart reboot.