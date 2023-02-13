Rosanne Barr has a pact with other comedians to "be even more offensive"

Roseanne Barr feels she was unfairly treated when her employers chose to stop giving her money after she likened a Black person to the Planet of the Apes in 2018.

In a recent interview on Fox News, Barr says she's made a pact with some other comedians to agree to "be even more offensive" from here on out.

She explained her reasoning behind the pact, stating that they must protect comedy as the "last free speech art form" and can't "let censors and book burners have the last say":

Because we have to be more offensive when we come back because we can't be beaten down. We can't let them kill comedy. We can't let these people who are censors and book burners have the last say over comedy. We have to protect comedy. It's the last free speech art form.

It seems Barr still hasn't learned that freedom of speech doesn't guarantee freedom from consequences. Just because she has the right to say whatever she wants, it doesn't mean she won't face backlash for it. Her employers were well within their rights to stop giving her money. You gotta hand it to her, though — she's still funny. Thinking that a pact she's made with other comedians will somehow protect her from similar consequences in the future is a great joke.