U.S. tells citizens to get out of Russia immediately

With a new offensive expected soon in Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials told any Americans still in Russia that it's time to leave. After being forced back by the defenders, the Russians are desperate to make headway and hostage-taking is feared as a strategy to complicate Western support for Ukraine.

"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

"Do not travel to Russia," it added.