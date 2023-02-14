Cats "perform" Losing My Religion in R.E.M. Tik Tok mashup

The anthropomorphization that TikTok and Instagram facilitate is a godsend—and an uncertainty. Enjoy this rendition of R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion," which engages both possibilities. Losing one's god, and not being able to keep up with what is too much and not enough.

The Instagram post from Cat Music Videos (of various cat videos repurposed to perform the lyrics to R.E.M.'s classic) is hilariously creative and perhaps will get a comment from Michael Stipe or Peter Buck about the millennial religious implications of felines losing their religion.

Though Bastet is definitely smiling down on these creative folks. "Bastet is probably the best-known feline goddess from Egypt. Initially depicted as a lioness, Bastet assumed the image of a cat or a feline-headed woman in the 2nd millennium BCE. Although she combined both nurturing and violent qualities, her shielding and motherly aspects typically were emphasized."

You can also find feline versions of "Criminal" by Britney Spears, "War Pigs" by Black Sabbath, "The Queen is Dead" by The Smiths, and many others.