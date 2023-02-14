Check out this teaser for The Mandalorian's third season

Pedro Pascal has been on quite the run lately. HBO Max is only halfway through his new hit series, The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game of the same name, and the streaming service has already greenlit a second season. In addition to his success with The Last of Us, Pascal is gearing up to dominate another streaming service as the third season of The Mandalorian is set to return in early March.

As the backbone of Disney's Star Wars television content, The Mandalorian has a lot riding on its shoulders. With Andor underperforming in the ratings, despite receiving a rapturous critical reception, The Mandalorian and Pedro Pascal have been tasked to keep Disney's Star Wars television universe aloft. In the video linked above, you can check out the exciting and visually arresting teaser trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian, featuring the return of the infinitely merchandisable Baby Yoda.