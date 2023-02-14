Michigan rep. to GOP mass shooting-enablers: "F*ck your thoughts and prayers."

Mark Frauenfelder

Michigan State Rep. Ranjeev Puri's message to people like Rep. Andrew Clyde (who giddily handed out assault rifle lapel pins to his colleagues in the U.S. House a couple of weeks ago) doesn't beat around the bush:

"Today, we begin to collectively heal from the horrific events which transpired, tomorrow we work. My official statement regarding the Michigan State University shooting is below: Fuck your thoughts and prayers."

For the GOP, "thoughts and prayers" has evolved from being an insipid platitude to a winking own-the-libs troll.

Someone suggested we name mass shootings after GOP politicians. It's not a bad idea, because they happen so often that it's hard to keep track of them. We could start by calling this one the Clyde Massacre.