See this astonishing image of Jesus getting struck by lightning

Photographer Fernando Braga captured this astonishing image of Jesus getting struck by lightning. Cristo Redentor created the Art Deco statue between 1922 and 1931. Made from reinforced concrete and soapstone, it's 98 feet tall and the outstretched arms are 92 feet wide. While Christ get subjected to Zeus's thunderbolts with some regularity, Braga's timing was impeccable. He snapped the electrifying moment at 6:55pm on February 10 using a NIKON D800 camera with a 70-200mm f/2.8E lens at 70mm f/8 13" ISO 100. See more of Braga's wonderful work at his website.

image: Danita Delimont/Shutterstock