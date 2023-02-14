I'm not sure what's going on here, but the video is mesmerizing. It features folks showcasing ingenious gadget after ingenious gadget—a ramp you step on to open a gate, a ladder you can move from side to side by pushing a lever with your foot, a metal brace that attaches to your shin that doubles as a stool. They all seem to have been made using metal, perhaps this is a welding school or something of the sort? And they all seem so simple in their execution, and yet also so brilliant. The comments on the TikTok have some very helpful ideas on what's going on here: "gizmo-doohickey showcase," "the thingamajig corporation, "the thingamabob show," "doohicky convention," "thingamajiggers, thingamabobs doodads, gizmos and gadgets." Whatever is happening, everyone in the background is so supportive–each gadget gets a hearty thumbs-up!
Watch these handmade gadgets in action
- COMMENTS
- inventions
- metal gadgets
Does Da Vinci's power hammer design actually work?
500 years ago, Leonard Da Vinci sketched out a design for a power hammer using a cam mechanism. On How to Make Everything, they decided to put the design to… READ THE REST
Check out these weird inventions that came from comic books
Due to Marvel's cultural omnipresence, several so-called intellectuals have started to reflexively develop opinions that stand contrary to society's love for capes and tights. With only a cursory glance at… READ THE REST
I searched Google Patents for the toilet paper patent
Did you know Google has a search engine where you can look up patents? It's called "Google Patents," and is a place where you can, according to the site, "search… READ THE REST
Spruce up your space with this stylish LED floor lamp
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Few things can enhance a space… READ THE REST
This charging station can give up to four of your devices a quick zap at the same time
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Look, we know that throwing your… READ THE REST
Easily soothe sore muscles with the futuristic xCore
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Working out is great for the… READ THE REST