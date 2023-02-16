Pinocchio gets gritty video game adaptation

Just when you thought Guillermo del Toro's adaptation was the bleakest Pinocchio could possibly get—how do you beat Mussolini as a villain?—in comes Lies of P. This upcoming game from relatively unknown South Korean developer Neowiz looks to be, in the most succinct possible terms, Pinocchio meets Bloodborne. With robots. It's a truly bizarre concept for a game. Pinocchio now looks like a pretty-boy Timothee Chalamet type, Italy has inexplicably become a steampunk dystopia, and robots are absolutely everywhere. It absolutely cannot be overstated how much this game seems to have bit off Bloodborne, from the Gothic aesthetics to the long coats everywhere to the (attempted, at least) air of grime settling over the whole thing. I doubt I'll personally be playing it, but for PC players still holding out for a port of remaster of Bloodborne, it may prove to be the only alternative.