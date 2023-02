Today, I had the pleasure of stumbling upon these incredible ceramic creatures by Gabs Conway on my instagram feed. You can see more of her creations on her page, @gabsconwaymakesdirt. I'm in love with this wormy creature that has human-like fingers for legs, and a large mouth for a head. I love seeing people push ceramics to the next level like this, revealing the medium's potential for endless possibilities beyond mugs and dishes.