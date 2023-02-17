Five new Lord of the Rings games to be released in the next year

Embracer Group, who you may remember from their purchase of Square Enix properties last year, announced in an earnings report that five new games set in the Lord of the Rings universe are in development due to be released by March 24. There hasn't been a proper big-budget game set in Middle-earth since 2017's Shadow of War, which instantly came under fire for its pervasive microtransactions. Shame, too, given the genuine novelty and complexity of its (trademarked, of course) Nemesis System. Even so, there's lots to look forward to for Tolkien fans—even if one of those five is the baffling Gollum simulator no one really asked for.