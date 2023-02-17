Japan zoo employs person in silly black bear costume for escaped animal emergency drill (video)

David Pescovitz

Japan's Hitachi City Kamine Zoo and local emergency officials conducted an escaped animal drill last weekend. The whole thing was made so much more real by employing a worker wearing a silly black bear costume. From The Mainichi:

The drill was conducted on the assumption that an earthquake registering a full 7 on the 7-point Japanese seismic intensity scale occurred, breaking a glass window in the display area and allowing a bear to escape from its enclosure. Participants drove a zoo employee dressed in a bear costume into a corner using nets and vehicles, and fired a tranquilizer gun. After confirming that the collapsed fake bear did not move, they returned it to its enclosure.

screenshot: Asahi Shimbun Company/YouTube