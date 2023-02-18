This is the only acceptable (and palatable) way to watch Joe Rogan or Ben Shapiro, in my humble opinion. Watch this hilarious creation by Zach Silberberg, who recently shared this ridiculous faux conversation between Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro. Joe kicks off the conversation by saying, "I think I would just love to get Ratatouilled." Ben dismisses the idea, stating, "It's a ridiculous concept." They then discuss the intricacies, virtues, and problematics of being Ratatouilled. It's an absurd conversation, but somehow makes more sense than what these two usually talk about. Enjoy!
Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro discuss the intricacies of "being Ratatouilled"
- COMMENTS
- ben shapiro
- joe rogan
- Ratatouille
- ridiculous made up conversations that are somehow more intelligible than the real conversation would be
Joe Rogan says Jews are "into money" like Italians are "into pizza"
In the latest episode of his $200 million Spotify podcast, Joe Rogan trafficked in a racist smear against Jews. "The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous,"… READ THE REST
AI podcast has Joe Rogan "interview" Steve Jobs
Generated with Play.ht, Steve Jobs appears on Joe Rogan's show to chat about the gadgets. Both the script and the voices are generated by artificial intelligence. Rogan is convincing, but… READ THE REST
Is Joe Rogan a multiversal constant?
In a delightful new piece of humorous short fiction in The New Yorker, writer Ali Fitzgerald explores a nightmarish scenario that has certainly haunted me for many a night: what… READ THE REST
Grab these earbuds that double as a translator with this Presidents' Day Deal, now $115.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Presidents' Day has finally found its way… READ THE REST
Soothe hot flashes and sleep better with the Embr Wave 2 Thermal Wristband, now on sale for $169.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever tried to sleep… READ THE REST
Treat yourself to a refurbished iPad for only $255.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking for a versatile… READ THE REST