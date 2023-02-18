Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro discuss the intricacies of "being Ratatouilled"

This is the only acceptable (and palatable) way to watch Joe Rogan or Ben Shapiro, in my humble opinion. Watch this hilarious creation by Zach Silberberg, who recently shared this ridiculous faux conversation between Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro. Joe kicks off the conversation by saying, "I think I would just love to get Ratatouilled." Ben dismisses the idea, stating, "It's a ridiculous concept." They then discuss the intricacies, virtues, and problematics of being Ratatouilled. It's an absurd conversation, but somehow makes more sense than what these two usually talk about. Enjoy!

i spent way too long on this pic.twitter.com/gZBFuoCw3a — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) February 17, 2023