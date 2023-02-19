Tour de Disaster: Cyclist shows 'bomb cyclone' storm damage in Santa Cruz mountains

In January, California was hit with back-to-back storms. The damage from those storms really hit the backroads of the Santa Cruz mountains, as you'll see in this video by cyclist Larry Rairden. He biked 300 miles through the mountains in mid-January, capturing washed out roads, downed trees, and other reminders of Mother Nature's wrath. He writes, "Many roads had to be blocked off due to landslides and washouts. While barricades stopped motor vehicles, they didn't stop me. A cyclocross bike would have been more appropriate for some of the muddier sections, though."

