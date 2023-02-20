Art Deco-styled Taco Bell Cantina invokes Golden Age of Hollywood

Just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Taco Bell Cantina has opened, the first one in Los Angeles County. Located on touristy Hollywood Boulevard in a historic 1920's Churrigueresque-style building (which once housed the Pickwick Book Shop), the Hollywood Cantina is styled to lean into its more glorious past. There are chandeliers, a movie screen, and a light-up marquee over the counter, all reminiscent of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Also, unlike regular Taco Bells, this one also offers alcoholic drinks.

Booze at a Taco Bell? Yes. If you didn't already know (I didn't), Taco Bell has nearly 150 "Cantinas" in the United States. These "dining experience" concepts offer "a fancy new look, open kitchen, custom menu and specialty alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, sangria and liquor versions of [their] classic Freezes." (PR Newswire)

If you want a more authentic old-school Hollywood dining experience, may I suggest Musso & Frank Grill?