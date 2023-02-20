Marjorie Taylor Greene wants "national divorce," but dummy doesn't see who a secession would hurt most

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a "national divorce," rooting for a Brexit-style separation between red states and blue states.

"We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," Georgia's Congressquack tweeted, neglecting the fact that 7 out of the top 10 states most dependent on federal funds are red, according to MoneyGeek, while 8 out of the top 10 strongest states economically are blue.

"Everyone I talk to says this," she continued, also neglectful of the fact that everyone she talks to is an uninformed MAGA voter reacting to Fox-fueled them-vs-us propaganda.

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

If Brexit — which has battered the UK, the only member of the G7 left with "an economy smaller than it was before the pandemic," according to CNN — is any kind of example of what patriotic Greene envisions with her Separated States of America fantasy, "we are done" will be the only gibberish she gets right for team Red.