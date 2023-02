A very cute and very tiny English bulldog stood on two legs as he peered inside the window of a washing machine, where he could see his sudsy wet blanket in action. But no matter how many squeaks the puppy uttered, the machine's door stubbornly kept shut.

Until the job was done, that is. "Yes, he got his sheep blanket back in one piece" once the blankie was good and clean, according to maileevang0680, who posted the video below.

