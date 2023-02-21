District 9 director Neill Blomkamp made a short film for the new video game Off The Grid

Remember when people believed that video games were, at best, a medium exclusively for children and, at worst, a fad that would fizzle out in a decade or two? Flash forward to the present, and video games routinely outgross other "more established" forms of traditional media like television and cinema. Since its release, Grand Theft Auto 5 has become the most successful piece of media ever produced. And with the budgets for triple-A games frequently dwarfing the depths of the coffers used to finance feature films, we're rapidly approaching a reality where video games are the undisputed media monarch.

With as much attention and money video games have started to amass recently, it's no surprise why A-list actors have chosen to lend their voices and likeness to major releases. Death Stranding famously employed Norman Reedus' visage for the visual of its protagonist and other several other actors to round out its supporting cast. Now it seems like movie directors are starting to realize that video games and their associated media are a gold mine. In the video linked above, you can check out a short film created by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp that advertises the new battle royale shooter Off The Grid.