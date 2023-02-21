Don Lemon receives "formal training" before returning to CNN after "woman in her prime" comments

CNN's Don Lemon hasn't shown up for work at "CNN This Morning" since he aired his ageist, sexist thoughts on women in their 50s last Thursday. "A woman is considered in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s…" the 56-year-old host said to a stunned Poppy Harlow, who asked, "Prime for what?"

When pressed by his 40-year-old co-host, Lemon responded, "Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just saying what the facts are."

Since then, the middle-age expert has received "formal training" to prep him for his return to work tomorrow as a changed man.

From NBC News:

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation," Licht wrote in a memo. "He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," CNN Business reported. Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned, including by Licht. According to The New York Times, Licht chastised Lemon during an editorial call Friday, saying his remarks were "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" and a "huge distraction." "When I make a mistake, I own it," Lemon said. "And I own this one as well."

