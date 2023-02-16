CNN's Don Lemon says women in their 50s are past their prime

CNN's Don Lemon made a surprising comment this morning, insisting a woman in her 50s is no longer in her prime. His stunned co-host, Poppy Harlow, disagreed.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it's the wrong road to go down," he said, referring to Nikki Haley's comments on how a president should have to pass a competency test after the age of 75. Lemon then went down the wrong road himself.

"She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s…" he said, sounding more like a Fox News host than a person working at CNN.

His co-host looked aghast. "Prime for what?" Harlow asked. "Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing? Or are you talking about prime for being president?"

"I'm just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s, and 40s. I'm just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime," the 56-year-old man continued. "She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is." (See video, posted by Washington Examiner, below.)

Apparently, Lemon has not been around too many women in their 50s.

(The expert has since pointed out via Twitter that his erroneous comments were "inartful" and "irrelevant," as shown below).

READ: https://t.co/TTiRZ8CiOI pic.twitter.com/cwAlI00QDS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2023

The reference I made to a woman's "prime" this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

