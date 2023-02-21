Street Fighter 6 is offering a record $ 1 million grand prize for the winner of the Capcom Cup

Capcom Cup X will be played on Street Fighter 6 with the winner receiving a whopping $1,000,000!



Who wants to be a millionaire? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uVguQvX4Xc — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 20, 2023

Even though there are still quite a few vocal detractors about the world of professional gaming/ E-sports, the field has basically vanquished a majority of negative perspectives surrounding the gig and its practitioners. Instead of being seen as nerdy neckbeards without a job or life, Major League gamers are now viewed as nerdy neckbeards who've made video games both their life and livelihood. We are truly in a glorious time for the industry.

In addition to the sponsorships that professional gamers garner, one of the primary ways pro-E-sports players pay their bills is through earning prize money. In the fighting games sector of the E-sports world, the prize pools are decent but definitely modest compared to other genres. Hoping to give the hotly anticipated Street Fighter 6 an added bit of publicity, Capcom has decided to offer a whopping 2 million dollar prize pool for the game's official tournament, with the winner of the prestigious Capcom Cup walking away with a cool million.