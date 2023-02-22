Glass Onion is getting a director's commentary track

As the streaming wars progress, several consumers are beginning to regret Hollywood's decision to stop prioritizing physical media. One of the main draws behind joining a streaming service was the immense library you could access. However, in recent weeks, we've seen that streaming services have no problem dumping an entire series from their platform with little to no ceremony.

In addition to the permanence offered by owning a DVD collection, the format also afforded viewers an amazing feature that has essentially disappeared in the streaming era. Now that streaming is king; the industry has done away with the DVD director's commentary.

In an attempt to reverse the trend, Rian Johnson has partnered with Netflix to release a commentary track for his new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. As one of the most visionary filmmakers working in the field, hopefully, Johnson will inspire other directors to revive the director's commentary.