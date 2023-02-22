These "dream" wireless waterproof earbuds are now on sale for 68% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Almost everyone needs a solid pair of headphones these days, and wireless ones are the preferred option for most: As Headphonesty noted, wireless headphones "are a dream come true" for people who are frequently on the go; they're lighter, more portable, and more comfortable to wear for longer lengths of time. But going wireless can be pricey — which is why we're so excited the xFyro wireless headphones are on sale now.

The xFyro xS2 Wireless Earphones usually retail for $249, but right now you can get them for $79.99. That's 68% off, no coupons needed! You can easily listen to music, make phone calls, check out your favorite podcasts, run work meetings, and more with these earbuds.

Plus, they're waterproof, making them an excellent option for anyone who likes to use their headphones as they work out or hang by the pool.

Of course, while we love the price and the waterproof feature, it's worth noting these earbuds don't sacrifice on sound quality. The audio is crisp and clear. The silicon structure of the buds is specially designed to block outside noise so you can really focus on what you're listening to and was imagined with comfort in mind as well. You'll never want to take them off — and since you can keep them safe in a small carrying tube that also acts as a charging bank, you won't have to! They're always powered up and ready to go.

Just consider what an expert reviewer at The Gadget Flow wrote. "The ease of use, build quality, audio quality and added convenience make the xFyro xS2 a very compelling choice," they raved.

Ordinary people who have tested the headphones love them, too. Verified buyers consistently gave five stars in their product reviews, and for good reason: "Very clear sound, easy to use. The case for the ear phones has a good design, which is one of the things that prompted me to buy these earphones," one customer explained.

Change the way you listen to music and get the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones for only $79.99 now.

Prices subject to change.