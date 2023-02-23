Arizona dog named Bisbee achieves Guinness World Record for "Longest Tongue on a Living Dog"

The Guinness World Record for "Longest Tongue on a Living Dog" was recently achieved by a cute doggo from Arizona named Bisbee. His humans Jay and Ericka Johnson say he's a super sweet boy with 'borderline separation anxiety' who loves spending time and cuddling with them, swimming, taking walks, and barking at delivery people. They also say how lucky they are to have adopted Bisbee at a charity auction several years ago. Bisbee is a 3-year-old English Setter, and his tongue measures at 9.50 cm or 3.74 inches.

Watch Bisbee and see his magnificent, record-holding tongue in this 3-minute video posted by Guinness World Records.