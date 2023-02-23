Watch prankster Walter Masterson chat with MAGA and QAnon cultists about the dangers of socialism by getting them to agree with the main tenets of Marxism.

Masterson:

You have these private companies in the United States. And they're sort of furthering the socialist agenda. And that is true.

QAnoner:

If you go back in history, and you read books, this is the playbook. For communism coming into our country.

Masterson:

We need to get rid of the big pharma companies, the corporations, the big banks, in order to stop the communist agenda.

QAnoner:

You know, what, yes.

Masterson:

We need to all get together, workers need to collectivize, seize the means of production, and tell them, "we're not doing this anymore."

QAnoner:

Right, we're just gonna shut down the country ourselves.

Masterson:

The workers of this country needed to get together, go on a general strike in order to stop the socialist communist agenda. Workers of the World Unite. Okay, strike!

QAnoner:

Yup.

Masterson:

And, you know, it stops the communist agenda, basically.

QAnoner:

Basically, that's all we got to do.