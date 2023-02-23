MAGA cultists advocate for Marxism to stop communist agenda

Mark Frauenfelder

Watch prankster Walter Masterson chat with MAGA and QAnon cultists about the dangers of socialism by getting them to agree with the main tenets of Marxism.

Masterson:
You have these private companies in the United States. And they're sort of furthering the socialist agenda. And that is true.

QAnoner:
If you go back in history, and you read books, this is the playbook. For communism coming into our country.

Masterson:
We need to get rid of the big pharma companies, the corporations, the big banks, in order to stop the communist agenda.

QAnoner:
You know, what, yes.

Masterson:
We need to all get together, workers need to collectivize, seize the means of production, and tell them, "we're not doing this anymore."

QAnoner:
Right, we're just gonna shut down the country ourselves.

Masterson:
The workers of this country needed to get together, go on a general strike in order to stop the socialist communist agenda. Workers of the World Unite. Okay, strike!

QAnoner:
Yup.

Masterson:
And, you know, it stops the communist agenda, basically.

QAnoner:
Basically, that's all we got to do.