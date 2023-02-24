Man takes a drug-free "psychedelic trip" and is pleasantly surprised to discover it doesn't suck

Los Angeles Times writer Adam Tschorn wrote about his hour-long session at the Reality Center in Santa Monica. For $249, customers receive a multi-sensory experience that is supposed to be something like a shroom trip. With a couple of psilocybin experiences under his belt, Tschorn was able to compare his past trips with the Reality Center's drug-free session. The experience involves laying on a waterbed while colored lights shine on your closed eyes and trippy sounds play in your ears.

It sounds like Tschorn had a good trip: