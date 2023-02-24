Musk brings Tesla's HQ back to California

After a 2021 temper tantrum by CEO Elon Musk, Tesla dramatically moved its headquarters to Texas. There were also ongoing battles with the state of California over pandemic protections for Tesla's workers. Oh, and California also has taxes that Tesla's CEO famously does not want to pay, and California is more employee-friendly than Texas. So Tesla moved.

Fast forward to 2023 and it seems it was too hard to hire EV engineers in Texas, or perhaps Musk overextended himself and needs to be closer to Twitter. The company gave no solid reason as Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the carmaker's triumphant, and probably expensive, return to the Golden State.

Gov. Newsom was gracious in welcoming Tesla back.

The Hill: