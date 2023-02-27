Ant-Man 3 drops 72% in its second week at the box office

There's no denying it now; the Marvel cinematic universe is off its game. Since Avengers: Endgame, the once-untouchable franchise looks mortal at the box office. Although recent Marvel movies still made a ton of cash during their inaugural week at the box office, the much-maligned phase 4 tends to sink in the second week.

Disney as a whole is in the middle of a company-wide creative tailspin. Marvel isn't the only IP at the house of mouse that's reeling. Looking to wipe the slate clean from phase 4, Marvel was hoping that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania would help right the ship, but according to AV Club, the MCU is looking at a historical 72% second-week drop for the film.