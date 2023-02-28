Gov. DeSantis won't condemn Florida Nazis, so Volusia sheriff steps in with message: "F*ck you!"

Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to condemn Nazis who have been aggressively harassing and threatening Jews on the streets of Florida. So Sheriff Mike Chitwood in Volusia County has stepped in, tearing into the white domestic terrorists known as the Goyim Defense League (GDL) while calling for unity against hate.

"These scumbags came to the wrong county… We are not going to tolerate this," Sheriff Chitwood shouted at a press conference yesterday. "This is not about free speech. This is about violence." (See video below.)

Unlike Florida's cowering Gov. DeSantis, Chitwood said he's not afraid of the many threats the Nazi group has sent his way. "There's a lot of people in this room, there's a lot of people in this country of the Jewish faith that are on their hit list. They try to besmirch your character, they try to put death threats on you and your family. Well I wear that as a badge of honor," the fed-up sheriff said, who admitted the group wants to "shut my big mouth and put a bullet in the back of my head." And to that, he said, "Go for it!"

"You want to try to get into my computer and plant child porn in there with a group of people that have an IQ of 12? Go for it. I challenge you to go for it. You want to put surveillance on me 24 hours? Go for it. And the best of all: you're going to dox me and make me unelectable? Go for it," he said. But…

"You came to the wrong county. I stand with my Jewish friends and I'm honored to be on your hit list. It's an honor to be sought after by a bunch of punk thugs like you."

Later, when speaking to the Daily Beast, he had a message for GDL's ringleader, Jon Minadeo: "Excuse my French, but fuck you, motherfucker."

See his full press conference here, with the quotes above mostly between 8:10-9:30: