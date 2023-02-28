Nokia has a new logo

Nokia, which once accounted for 4% of Finland's gross domestic product but declined after tech giants Apple and Google muscled in on the cellphone market, has a new logo. [Nokia via The Verge]

Refreshing our brand. Our new visual identity captures Nokia as we are today, with renewed energy and commitment as pioneers of digital transformation. We built on the heritage of the previous logo, but made it feel more contemporary and digital, to reflect our current identity.

I like it. It's fine. It steps past the sans-serif rebranding fad from the 2010s, though it hasn't quite escaped it and reminds me of the introduction to 1979's Alien.

Here it is in the plain, with the old ones: