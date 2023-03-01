Rep. Swalwell destroys his colleague Matt Gaetz

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tore into Flordia's Matt Gaetz. Gaetz created the new honor of inviting guests to give the pledge of allegiance at House Judiciary Committee meetings and promptly invited an alleged murderer. Swalwell explained how this exemplifies the lack of trust between House Republicans and Democrats, as the Republicans had specifically used murderers as the example of whom they would not invite to give the pledge.

Additionally, Swalwell also pointed out that Gaetz is a buffoon.