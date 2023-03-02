A hunter kills and skins two German shepherds in CT, thinking they were coyotes

A gentleman out hunting for deer in Connecticut killed two German shepherds with a crossbow instead, mistaking the dogs for coyotes. (As if killing coyotes is okay.)

The inept hunter – 61-year-old Michael Konschak – then texted photos of the dead dogs to a taxidermist in hopes of tanning their hides, according to the Miami Herald. To get a head start, he skinned the dogs at his home in New York before realizing he did a crappy job and tossing the pelts in the trash.

Meanwhile, the taxidermist was skeptical as to whether these canines were really coyotes or actually a couple of dogs, and shared the texted photos with others who might be able to better identify the animals. Someone then forwarded the images to the German shepherds' family, who recognized the corpses as their beloved pets, Cimo and Lieben.

"All that time our family, friends, neighbors and strangers had spent searching for them, and they had been dead the whole time," the dogs' family member, Erin Caviola, said in a statement, according to Miami Herald. "All the while Mike Konschak, the person responsible, kept it a secret."

