Hidden 30-foot hall found in Great Pyramid of Giza

Archeologists in Egypt announced today that they had discovered a 30-foot hallway in the Great Pyramid of Giza. The 6-ft high space, sealed off from the rest, is not the mysterious void detected years ago above the King's Chamber, but another one above the main entrance. It was reported before but turns out to be a larger chamber than the "small void" previously described. NPR:

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country's Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery Thursday at an unveiling ceremony outside the pyramid. The Scan Pyramids project [previously at Boing Boing], an international program that uses scans to look at unexplored sections of the ancient structure, was credited for the find. According to Christian Grosse, Professor of Non-destructive Testing at the Technical University of Munich and a leading member of the project, various scanning techniques were deployed to locate the chamber, including ultrasound measurements and ground penetrating radars. He hopes these techniques will lead to further findings within the pyramid. "There are two large limestones at the end chamber, and now the question is what's behind these stones and below the chamber," Grosse said.