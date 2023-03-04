The shipwreck that covered an entire beach in bags of Doritos

The incident of the Doritos spill in Hatteras, North Carolina took place in November of 2006 when a shipment container of Doritos went overboard, and washed up onto the shore. The Doritos, still intact and perfectly edible, came in the Cheese, Spicy Nacho, and Cool Ranch varieties. Locals helped clean up the beach by gobbling the tasty chips down. Why doesn't anything this exciting happen when I go to the beach?

"This incident will be forever remembered in the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, where a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos is displayed among other less delicious victims of the sea."