Artist has extreme talent for punch-needling realistic 3D foods

Artist Youmeng Liu has an extreme talent for punch-needling realistic 3D foods. The precision and realisticness of Liu's embroidery is simply mind-blowing. If I saw someone wearing one of Liu's artworks as a pin on their shirt, I'd think they had spilled some of their lunch onto their clothing. Never in my life have I seen such realistic, scrumptious embroidery!
From Youtube:
"Youmeng Liu is an embroidery artist whose latest project is a collection of food. The technique is unique because punch needling creates a raised, realistic version of food. One side is flat and looks like regular embroidery, but when flipped over, it's a raised, textured, realistic piece."