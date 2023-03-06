Doctor Who almost got canceled during the pandemic

They say that only two things will survive the(increasingly likely) nuclear apocalypse: twinkies and cockroaches. However, the list should be amended to include Doctor Who. Throughout the storied history of the British sci-fi institution, Doctor Who has faced threats of cancellation almost as frequently as any other member of the titular character's rogue's gallery. From about as far back as the end of the first Doctor's tenure, the series has always been a few inches away from the proverbial chopping block. At one point, under the supervision of the dastardly Micahel Grade, the BBC gave our favorite Timelord the old heave-ho, only to have the series regenerate twice afterward.

Even though it seems like it should be unlikely now, given Doctor Who's fiercely loyal and sizeable fandom, the series still squares off with cancellation more often than it should. According to Comic Book Resources, Doctor Who once again crossed blades with cancellation during the pandemic.